you spoke

at length

of choices made

and more to come

with winter’s breath –

of storms

and some dark night

beyond the gale

but I didn’t fear

for what might be –

for days between

and endless

for dreams beyond

the reach of memory

you spoke of tears

and I of mercy

one for one

and all assured

we’d find our way

where there was none

but the truth

of love’s returning

. . .

