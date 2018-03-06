Tags
acceptance of something so very far from happiness, alone, divorce, heartbreak, leaving, letting go, life, life beyond the leaving, lonely, loss, love, missing, separateness, sorrow, time, truth
how is it
I’ve grown weary
of the way you sip your tea –
the way you smile so unaware
of grief
that anchors me
every day –
in ten thousand ways
tho I cannot tell you why
the nights grow cold –
and I remiss
at telling you goodbye
as it was
before – as cannot be
your hand a comfort then
your voice – a whisper pining
a soulful welcome in
I wonder if you notice
or do you wonder as I do
of life beyond
the leaving –
a barter carried through
has it been years
or more to count
this distance now I feel
words without the strength to speak –
a hurt that will not heal
. . .
Author’s Note: Before you get concerned for me, I feel the need to explain. This isn’t about me, but rather the result of a conversation with a dear friend – one who has stayed beyond the leaving.
Bumba said:
That’s a tremendous one, Bobbie.
leegschrift said:
And from the stories people need to tell we give a twist a little turn to make it poetry, the light of candle slowly will burn.