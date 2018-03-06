how is it

I’ve grown weary

of the way you sip your tea –

the way you smile so unaware

of grief

that anchors me

every day –

in ten thousand ways

tho I cannot tell you why

the nights grow cold –

and I remiss

at telling you goodbye

as it was

before – as cannot be

your hand a comfort then

your voice – a whisper pining

a soulful welcome in

I wonder if you notice

or do you wonder as I do

of life beyond

the leaving –

a barter carried through

has it been years

or more to count

this distance now I feel

words without the strength to speak –

a hurt that will not heal

. . .

Author’s Note: Before you get concerned for me, I feel the need to explain. This isn’t about me, but rather the result of a conversation with a dear friend – one who has stayed beyond the leaving.

