I’m not the one

who waited –

while you were lost at sea

the one who stood

atop the moor

and grieved each day

for thee

I’m not the one

who cursed your touch –

who begged the spirits rise

to bar your soul

the leaving

across a jealous sky

I’m not the one

who wore your name –

or bore your children’s pain

the one who whispered

lullabies –

with tears for each refrain

I’m not the one

for losing sleep –

resigned a life of letting go

I’m not the one

forgetting –

how I lived

and loved you so

. . .

