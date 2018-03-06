I’m not the one
who waited –
while you were lost at sea
the one who stood
atop the moor
and grieved each day
for thee
I’m not the one
who cursed your touch –
who begged the spirits rise
to bar your soul
the leaving
across a jealous sky
I’m not the one
who wore your name –
or bore your children’s pain
the one who whispered
lullabies –
with tears for each refrain
I’m not the one
for losing sleep –
resigned a life of letting go
I’m not the one
forgetting –
how I lived
and loved you so
. . .
Joseph Emerson said:
Very sweet. Nicely written.
tornadoday said:
You are so very kind, Joseph. Thank you.
grandfathersky said:
This is a classic Bobbie, some might find it simple, yet it’s depth, the meter, the song of the words, begs reading again and again … beautiful, magical, inspired!
annika said:
I’m always left mesmerized by your words. So, so beautiful.