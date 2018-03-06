Tags

I’m not the one
who waited –
while you were lost at sea
the one who stood
atop the moor
and grieved each day
for thee

I’m not the one
who cursed your touch –
who begged the spirits rise
to bar your soul
the leaving
across a jealous sky

I’m not the one
who wore your name –
or bore your children’s pain
the one who whispered
lullabies –
with tears for each refrain

I’m not the one
for losing sleep –
resigned a life of letting go
I’m not the one
forgetting –
how I lived
and loved you so

. . .

