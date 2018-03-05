Tags
acceptance, blessing, courage, grace, life, love, mystery, questioning, remembering, time, truth, understanding
conceded to grace
when nothing made sense
but to journey alone
in the dark
what can you do
when the road turns to dust
and all you believe
is erased
from your view
by the sun sinking now
the burn of the past
as burdens worn low on your back –
is a light to the way
ever too much
to ask
you’ve wondered aloud
uncertain of all
but your unworthy place
in the answer
of love
when dawns
an eternity
you never deserved
a balm to your troubles
a place to lie down
. . .
Sadah said:
This is nice.
yelena said:
beautiful as always~