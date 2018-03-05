conceded to grace

when nothing made sense

but to journey alone

in the dark

what can you do

when the road turns to dust

and all you believe

is erased

from your view

by the sun sinking now

the burn of the past

as burdens worn low on your back –

is a light to the way

ever too much

to ask

you’ve wondered aloud

uncertain of all

but your unworthy place

in the answer

of love

when dawns

an eternity

you never deserved

a balm to your troubles

a place to lie down

. . .

