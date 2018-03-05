Tags

homeIcome

would e’er I spring
from ashes
another dream to chase –
beyond the veil
where sleeping hearts
embrace

some other world
of mystery
recalls what once was lost
a sweeter kiss
than I could keep –
no matter now
the cost

for grief –
a lily’s portion
shall forgive
what I have done
erasing all I understood
was but for one
I come

a witness
though immortal –
as silence from a sigh
bound to this remembering
– as was fated
so am I

. . .

