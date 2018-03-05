would e’er I spring

from ashes

another dream to chase –

beyond the veil

where sleeping hearts

embrace

some other world

of mystery

recalls what once was lost

a sweeter kiss

than I could keep –

no matter now

the cost

for grief –

a lily’s portion

shall forgive

what I have done

erasing all I understood

was but for one

I come

a witness

though immortal –

as silence from a sigh

bound to this remembering

– as was fated

so am I

. . .

