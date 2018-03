of sorrows

none shall keep me long

or barter me

a choice

a way beneath the branches

weaved of briar

lost beneath

the grieving moon

seeking us

sometimes

pulled beyond

the edges

of a memory forgot

spurns the fading twilight

of every

might have been

names are chiseled deeply

to my soul

where once a secret shared

lights are falling

round

by love

a faint reminder –

of another

great unknown

. . .

