let me love you
while I can –
while my hands
can decipher
the map of your soul
the breadth
of your journey
merging with mine
for a moment
untested –
the beginning
of time
let me love you
while I can –
while these bones
can remember
the fusion of wills
fingers weaving
with fingers
toes to curl
forgive me this –
the beginning of all
I’d forgotten
to miss
. . .
Wendell A. Brown said:
Such a pure serenity comes alive through your heartfelt words! So very inspiring…God bless you, my dear sister!
thereluctantpoet said:
This was a very lovely and satisfying piece to read! You hooked me with your first line – “Let Me Love You”. Bravo!
thereluctantpoet said:
curious where you found the words in your Motto?
