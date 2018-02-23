let me love you

while I can –

while my hands

can decipher

the map of your soul

the breadth

of your journey

merging with mine

for a moment

untested –

the beginning

of time

let me love you

while I can –

while these bones

can remember

the fusion of wills

fingers weaving

with fingers

toes to curl

forgive me this –

the beginning of all

I’d forgotten

to miss

. . .

