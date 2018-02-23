Tags

, , , , , , , , , , ,

nearenough

let me love you
while I can –
while my hands
can decipher
the map of your soul
the breadth
of your journey
merging with mine
for a moment
untested –
the beginning
of time

let me love you
while I can –
while these bones
can remember
the fusion of wills
fingers weaving
with fingers
toes to curl
forgive me this –
the beginning of all
I’d forgotten
to miss

. . .

Advertisements