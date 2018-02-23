Tags
gather me home, home, life, light, love, remembered, sacred intimacy, spirit, sweet, touch
it seems a day
or maybe more –
since the aching
of darkness
remembered to light
since the morning
came softly
in search of a reason
a place to keep memories –
a broken down gate
sits at the parting
where all is forgotten
but the sweet velvet brush
of heaven on skin
a whispering promise
of silent surrender –
of all that is certain
given whole
to the night
. . .
Sadah said:
This is nice.
Wendell A. Brown said:
Inspiring write!
Betty Hayes Albright said:
Beautifully written!