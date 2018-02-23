it seems a day

or maybe more –

since the aching

of darkness

remembered to light

since the morning

came softly

in search of a reason

a place to keep memories –

a broken down gate

sits at the parting

where all is forgotten

but the sweet velvet brush

of heaven on skin

a whispering promise

of silent surrender –

of all that is certain

given whole

to the night

. . .

