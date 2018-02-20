do I need a reminder

of places I’ve wandered

above a blue canyon or a babbling stream

would I barter permission

though fated in passing

to remind me of wonder

the color of dreams

what good would it do me

to garner a ticket

for a ship left from port

such a long time ago

to sail on a journey

beyond every sunset

to touch on the memory

of pleasures I’ve known

were once souvenirs

beholding to treasure

of moments twice breathed

into life – into truth

would I be any richer

with a picture of heaven

than the memory of wings

beating soft on the roof

the book of my seasons

sits low on the mantle

pressed by my soul

into beauty I’ve touched

near as a lifetime –

the echo of always

knows no remembrance

would compare then to love

. . .

