the rain falls
softly
sweetly
tenderly now
on timbered umbrellas
and slow
walkabouts –
where once we were going
alone
side by side
warmed by a moment
we’d leave not
behind
but ponder returning
by another
some day
. . .
happy ❤ day
14 Wednesday Feb 2018
Posted Poetryin
the rain falls
softly
sweetly
tenderly now
on timbered umbrellas
and slow
walkabouts –
where once we were going
alone
side by side
warmed by a moment
we’d leave not
behind
but ponder returning
by another
some day
. . .
happy ❤ day
View my worlds
The fears of a girl, the heart of a woman, and everything inbetween...
Creating helps your soul take a breath and gives your mind a rest
Just Tea poetry and cookies
A Discovery of Enlightening Insights, Information, Humor, Writings and Musings
Psychology to Motivate | Inspire | Uplift
“Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.” — Maya Angelou
Thoughts and feelings made into words about the world and times in which we live ...
making a connection when everything is connected
"Someone's sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Les Brown
This blog is where I post love poems and inspirational posts.
Independent audiovideo artist
My simple journey
Messages from Within
Sundries & Curiosities for the Adventurous. A Tribal Inquiry.
Spread bliss and Stay Blissful!
The interface of the metaphysical, the physical, and the cultural