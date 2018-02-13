Tags

memory of touching

beyond the prayer
from which you came
a flicker ~
then a burning flame
beyond the silent struggle
to begin
light was sure
held within
this mystery of breath
eternal as a moment born
ten thousand deaths
as whispers
on an ancient wind
to carry us beyond
the dream
we were ~
the star once wished
upon

. . .

