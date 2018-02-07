Tags
destiny, distance, home, life, love, star crossed, stars, time, travel, truth, wandering, wishes
from time to time
the stars align
and I wonder what we had in mind
when we wished aloud
some other day
on lights burned out
along the way
. . .
07 Wednesday Feb 2018
deontetowner said:
I am really enjoying your post. Thank you so much for the positive post. I am a young high school teacher in Los Angeles and in my life I have been through so much. I tried committing suicide 3 times at a early age. But I’m so grateful that God gave me my purpose in life. I write blogs to help others. I subscribed to you. I hope you support my blog as well and enjoy my read.