what story

left unwritten

haunts the tender hours

the crawl

that makes her bed

beneath my own

what innocence becoming

was the place

I first believed

love would save –

love for us

atoned

what blessing

goes unnoticed

adorned to dusty shelves

wrapped in sleeves of linen

tied in bows

shades –

the same as kisses

warmed beneath the dawn

as winter falls

silent in the snow

. . .

