beyond the dusk
where dying sleeps –
and promise lives unspoken
love remains
though silent now its verse
cold upon the lips of faith
wrapped in weary hands
chiseled to the stone
wherein we pray
for one more place
beginning
another time to grieve
the passing of a moment
into grace
. . .
Jane Sturgeon said:
‘The passing of a moment into grace…’ so much layered in a few words… ❤