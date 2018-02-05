Tags

softly
he spoke about leaving
before he was gone –
of vast empty spaces
he’d wandered alone

she spoke of another
a lifetime away –
of the universe turning
to find them some day

he spoke of intention
haiku and what ifs –
of the ways they had traveled
searching for this

a moment uncharted
by stars on the night –
where she wrote out the heavens
with tender delight

as tears fell –
the first of many she knew
though still they would love –
sworn only to truth

he spoke about leaving
before he was gone –
of a time she would linger
in his memories of home

. . .

