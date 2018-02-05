he spoke about leaving
before he was gone –
of vast empty spaces
he’d wandered alone
she spoke of another
a lifetime away –
of the universe turning
to find them some day
he spoke of intention
haiku and what ifs –
of the ways they had traveled
searching for this
a moment uncharted
by stars on the night –
where she wrote out the heavens
with tender delight
as tears fell –
the first of many she knew
though still they would love –
sworn only to truth
he spoke about leaving
before he was gone –
of a time she would linger
in his memories of home
. . .