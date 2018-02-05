

he spoke about leaving

before he was gone –

of vast empty spaces

he’d wandered alone

she spoke of another

a lifetime away –

of the universe turning

to find them some day

he spoke of intention

haiku and what ifs –

of the ways they had traveled

searching for this

a moment uncharted

by stars on the night –

where she wrote out the heavens

with tender delight

as tears fell –

the first of many she knew

though still they would love –

sworn only to truth

he spoke about leaving

before he was gone –

of a time she would linger

in his memories of home

. . .

