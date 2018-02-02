for this I waited —

never frightened by your touch

a lifetime spent returning home —

has taken

way too much

– loving you for reasons

you may never

understand…

the universe of you and I —

a love without demand

beyond the twilight —

shadows gather from the past

— moments never left behind

tho never meant to last

a jealous moon

once listened in

on stories left unspoken

no room for talk of what might be —

or promises unbroken

for this I waited —

for ten thousand more

I would –

what light was

never meant for light —

is seldom understood…

whatever is

will always be —

and nonetheless for time between

what evermore

was left that day —

in shadows

of a dream

. . .

