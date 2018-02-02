Tags

, , , , , , , ,

in my dreams

for this I waited —
never frightened by your touch
a lifetime spent returning home —
has taken
way too much

– loving you for reasons
you may never
understand…
the universe of you and I —
a love without demand

beyond the twilight —
shadows gather from the past
— moments never left behind
tho never meant to last

a jealous moon
once listened in
on stories left unspoken
no room for talk of what might be —
or promises unbroken

for this I waited —
for ten thousand more
I would –
what light was
never meant for light —
is seldom understood…

whatever is
will always be —
and nonetheless for time between
what evermore
was left that day —
in shadows
of a dream

. . .

Advertisements