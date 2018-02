I am the color

of rain

when the rainbow declares –

a bright stripe

of red

to the blue

I am a chorus

of blue jays

brushed into flight –

when life

gives us all

we aspired

I am the taste

of October –

sun on your lips

a place to pull over

when miles

are worn down

I am morning

hung over

the cool breath

of night –

when pulled by the moon

into verse

. . .

Advertisements