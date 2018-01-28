of comfort
I’ve decided
there is none quite
the same
as joy
that wraps around me
and speaks of love
by name
. . .
Aarron Mondello said:
Beautiful 💗
PapaBear said:
Like it a lot….., short, but sweet !!! …………………………xo