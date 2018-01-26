plant me

in the warmest spot

where sunlight spills to earth

face me north

and spread my branches

wide

sing that I might

recognize

the ancient rites of wind

that I might feel

the whispers

sweet glad tidings

of the night

snare me

with your ribbons

your cares of yesterday

keep me

as the place you come

to pray

in silence

let me witness

the musings of your soul –

dress me up

with stories

never told

share me

with rememberings

of once a noontide kiss

a late night tear

when no one knew

to listen

a moonlight dance

of sweet embrace

welcoming your sighs

as branches bent

to shield you

from the echoes

of goodbye

. . .

