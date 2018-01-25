will come a time

when it won’t matter

what I wrote –

stories

given place

with another

my name

a distant musing

words where there

are none

what solace found

beyond the reach of soul

it won’t matter

how I loved

or how deeply I endeared

the colors

of each season

the taste of cappucine

it won’t matter

where I found you –

or where we were

when first

we knew

it won’t matter

that my laughter

carried more

than all my tears

that my song

has found its rhythm

in the rain

. . .

