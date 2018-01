I was at last

an eager breath –

the scent of snow on dust

a place of nearly nothing

how I felt

when you were gone

going –

which and still

I wonder now

but I’ve returned

somehow

in learning

none are gone away –

the journey

blooms with seeds

from yesterday

. . .

Regardless the journey, we are never lost to love nor us to it. Where we are, it is…….. We carry love; it carries us. Home is a place to which we are always going….a familiar we’ve never forgotten.

