was e’er a moment

feigned recall

the whisper of your sigh –

a taste of memory

was your kiss

a story of beginning

as life returned to rhyme

verses spilt in silent

reverie

where stars are yet

becoming

a place i know by heart

forever shines the brightest

in your eyes

a billion tiny wishes

of constellation web –

flames to fill

a dark

eternity

. . .

