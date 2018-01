beyond

the reach of always

where questions

often hide

tis there you love –

as wings above

the tide

how many

are the lives between

the first

the last and then –

a place

we’ve yet to understand

awaits our time

again

I wonder

when the moon is filled

do you linger with

its rise

across the page

of ages past –

to sit atop

the sky

. . .

