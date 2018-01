ten thousand songbirds

swim amidst the trees

echo their songs

a million tiny voices

stir with longing

sympathy

a quiet place where none

exist

so many shadows

forgotten by light

and that which shines

still

cannot hope

to save the rest

starlings soar

music

once an orchestra of many

flutters from the

silence

a cacophony

of trees grieve long

the beauty

was once the song

of songbirds

. . .

Advertisements