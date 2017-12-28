of nothing
I am quite so sure
as all I hold apart
a velvet box
of secrets –
tis my soul
filled to brim
with memories –
promise left unsaid
colored leaves
and fragile bits
of bone
. . .
28 Thursday Dec 2017
Posted Poetryin
Ben Naga said:
KEEPSAKE
Here am I
Memorising
A present as a past
A past as a present – My
Own ouroboros am I
A memory maker
Making more
Making do
tornadoday said:
….and indeed, you are (you do) ❤
Ben Naga said:
Wishing you a memorable 2018. (And a positive one at that. 🙂 )
tornadoday said:
….ultimately, aren’t they all positive…….for surely they get us to the place where we are awaited. ❤ Thanks, Ben.