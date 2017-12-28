along these shores

forever walks

a sailor not forgotten –

strands beneath a winter sail

make his passing true

stories of deliverance

tales of wealth and sorrow

dreams to sink beneath the waves

the rest to float away

but on another bank

there sometimes stands

a maiden gift with promise

words worn through

by circumstance

I swore I’d never cry

life is passing slowly

the waves of time are falling –

and he still sails

come home

remember this –

remember me

the keeping of your compass

grains of sand adrift upon the sea

come again

leave her arms –

returning to the river

the ocean cries –

o please return to me

cast aside your tired oars

and step out on forever

I’ll watch the tide –

and walk the shores for you

. . .

Author’s Note: Originally written in 2009 but lost in a folder of drafts (and waves).

