Tags
breath, choice, destinations, home, journey, life, love, memory, sometimes, soul, time, travel, truth
turn
as I the pages
of a story
last you wrote
of home
and winding roads
to bring you here
truth
as I remember
were days a chord replaced
snow –
along the fences
left to clear
light
retains a memory
of breath along the way
wonder sits
as empty –
shadows
fall
trust
was I a moment
or more
than words can find
of choices
I am whispered –
I am all
. . .
Cristian Mihai said:
Truly amazing poem.
tornadoday said:
thank you, my friend……….. ❤
grandfathersky said:
As above so below, as below so above …
tornadoday said:
as ever was once……….