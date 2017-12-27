turn

as I the pages

of a story

last you wrote

of home

and winding roads

to bring you here

truth

as I remember

were days a chord replaced

snow –

along the fences

left to clear

light

retains a memory

of breath along the way

wonder sits

as empty –

shadows

fall

trust

was I a moment

or more

than words can find

of choices

I am whispered –

I am all

. . .

