today I found another

note –

a reminder tucked away

beneath the eaves

flat against the wall

amazing how

the weather turned

but not a line

was lost

to autumn’s beating branches

winter’s silent fall

I wonder

as the ancient west

spins to dark again

will there we meet anew

some other time

daring in our fearlessness

to write our names

as one –

easing as a season

into rhyme

. . .

Advertisements