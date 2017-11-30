Tags
today I found another
note –
a reminder tucked away
beneath the eaves
flat against the wall
amazing how
the weather turned
but not a line
was lost
to autumn’s beating branches
winter’s silent fall
I wonder
as the ancient west
spins to dark again
will there we meet anew
some other time
daring in our fearlessness
to write our names
as one –
easing as a season
into rhyme
. . .
finbarsgift said:
…hopefully…
Lots of morning greetings from Lu
Betty Hayes Albright said:
I really like this lyrical poem – lovely!
annika said:
Wonderful!