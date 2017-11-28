hope was born on a windy day

at two p.m.

your sudden smile

illuminated the fog

of my ailing soul

heartache was an ever darkening bruise

that starlight could never heal…

your words still try to work miracles

but you disappear as often

as moonlight on a stormy night

and through the ebb and tide of my need

you ride the waves of my salvation

like a pirate

caught between lust for rich horizons

and a part-time philosopher

in love with ideals

. . .

