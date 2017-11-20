11/20/2017
6:13 AM
the evening hums
with the wisdom of age
lines before lines
rubbed away
case in point being
the ways that we loved
when wishes
yet sparkled
a half dusted sky
with promise of someday
another to find
resolved every kiss –
permission divine
every vow
a moment was made
unconfessed
as a dream became
somewhere
we loved before this
. . .
Bumba said:
The sparkles of a half dusted sky continue to enchant. Another beautiful one, Bobbie.
PapaBear said:
…and those dreams but the history of the past of another time………………….xo