beforethis

11/20/2017
6:13 AM

the evening hums
with the wisdom of age
lines before lines
rubbed away
case in point being
the ways that we loved
when wishes
yet sparkled
a half dusted sky
with promise of someday
another to find
resolved every kiss –
permission divine
every vow
a moment was made
unconfessed
as a dream became
somewhere
we loved before this

. . .

