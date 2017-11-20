11/20/2017

6:13 AM

the evening hums

with the wisdom of age

lines before lines

rubbed away

case in point being

the ways that we loved

when wishes

yet sparkled

a half dusted sky

with promise of someday

another to find

resolved every kiss –

permission divine

every vow

a moment was made

unconfessed

as a dream became

somewhere

we loved before this

. . .

