hereonearth

for lifetimes
unnoticed
you passed as the breeze
as the song of a sparrow
light through the trees
do you remember
another
tho none can compare
you swore in your leaving
to find me somewhere
with a name
not quite taken
in a place
not too far
from moments we tarried
making love
by the stars

. . .

