Tags
love, reincarnation, memory, poetry, nature, lifetimes, intimacy, remembered, verse
for lifetimes
unnoticed
you passed as the breeze
as the song of a sparrow
light through the trees
do you remember
another
tho none can compare
you swore in your leaving
to find me somewhere
with a name
not quite taken
in a place
not too far
from moments we tarried
making love
by the stars
. . .
Aarron Mondello said:
Beautiful.
Wendell A. Brown said:
A lovely poem Bobbie!
finbarsgift said:
…making love by the stars…just heavenly!