

remember me

the sunset

pressed into the plain

as shadow

where the mountains

meet the sea

remember me

a field of lace

where once you lay

me down

beneath a sky

of ancient whisperings

remember me

an always

we dared to reminisce

of one more one day

a star to wish

upon

remember me

the twilight ~

I fell into your eyes

raptured by a

fleeting glimpse

of home

. . .

