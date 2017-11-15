Tags

sunrise (2)
remember me
the sunset
pressed into the plain
as shadow
where the mountains
meet the sea

remember me
a field of lace
where once you lay
me down
beneath a sky
of ancient whisperings

remember me
an always
we dared to reminisce
of one more one day
a star to wish
upon

remember me
the twilight ~
I fell into your eyes
raptured by a
fleeting glimpse
of home

. . .

