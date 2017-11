am I some kind of crazy

I wonder sometimes

as I devour

what’s left

of your leaving

luckies and mayo

walnuts and wine

who would dare say

there’s something

not right

with the way

we were going –

the ways that we came

from places too far

to begin

here again

to speak

without speaking

to know just the same

of fire

not put out

by the passing

of days

. . .

