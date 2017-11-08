Tags
beginnings, birth, dreams, life, love, river, roads that lead to heaven, soul, trust, understanding
it hardly seems
a moment passed
before the coming home
to understand
beginnings
have no end
love remains
uncertain
as the day it sparked
to flame
yet tender
as a promise
without name
. . .
willowdot21 said:
Beautiful 💜🍁
tornadoday said:
O, Willow…………thank you, my dear one! ❤
willowdot21 said:
It’s a pleasure Sis 💜💜
finbarsgift said:
Just wonderful
grandfathersky said:
I am still in search for the words to describe this poem… it is written in a way where people one day will debate for hours the author’s meaning. The stanzas stand alone and yet are circular and intertwined. In a word – Magical …
PapaBear said:
As you said, Bobbie, beginings, and love, have no end……………xo